Joe Bertagna Brings Decades of College Hockey Knowledge to EHL

Operating junior hockey teams and leagues optimally requires fitting within the developmental needs of players, while working with the colleges and coaches that they hope will recruit them.

The Eastern Hockey League turned to a man with understanding of each of those areas when it landed Joe Bertagna, who this summer began serving in the position of executive advisor to the EHL.

The former Harvard University goaltender, who played briefly professionally, is coming off 38 years as a college conference commissioner, the last 15 of which was spent with Hockey East. Bertagna, a USA Hockey Distinguished Service Award winner in recognition of his service across many different committees and councils, served as Team USA’s goalie coach for the 1991 Canada Cup and 1994 Olympic Winter Games.

“We really thought Joe was the perfect fit,” said Mike Sorabella, chairman of the EHL Board of Governors executive committee. “He has an array of knowledge, in terms of experience, as player, coach, administrator that made him qualified right out of the gate.

“What was really most appealing is that he has spent the last 30-plus years administering over some of the premier hockey at the collegiate level and our league mission statement is to really prepare players for and advance them on to college hockey.”

Bertagna, the first executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association, remains in that position, which he has held continuously since 1991.

“It’s really hard to believe, but it’s been 50 years since I entered Harvard as a hockey player,” Bertagna said. “I’ve had all those years, except for a couple where I was playing professionally, almost the entire 50 that I’ve been connected to college hockey.”

In his first six weeks with the EHL, Bertagna has been learning the nuances of approaching his continued connection to college hockey from a different perspective.