Weekend Hockey Challenge: Goal Setting

You’re in the heat of summer training, rinks are beginning to re-open and next season is right around the corner! It’s time to identify what you want to accomplish during the upcoming season.

This weekend, we’re challenging you to establish three goals that you’d like to achieve next year for a chance to win True Hockey prizes.

This could include on-ice accomplishments like improving your shot or developing better rebound control. Putting in an hour of extra work at the gym or at home each week or working on the mental side of being an athlete are both great off-ice activities to think about as well.