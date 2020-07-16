Normal Starting to Return at Total Package Hockey Atlanta

Players who skate these days at Total Package Hockey (TPH) in Atlanta are getting a different on-ice feel.

A variety of skill drills — individual stickhandling, passing, shooting and skating — are being emphasized by coaches. It’s all about getting the kids back into hockey shape after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also about keeping the players safe on and off the ice.

TPH shut down its operation in early March and began practicing using social distance hockey activities May 26.

TPH, which trains its athletes ages 10-18 out of the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth, Georgia, is thrilled to be able to allow the players back onto the ice.

“I think that’s our safe place, to tell you the truth,” said Brad Schell, TPH Atlanta director of operations. “I think they do feel normal. I think at the start it was a little bit weird because some of these boys hadn’t skated in a couple months. Maybe the first couple of skates it felt a little weird, but now it feels normal getting on the ice.

“As a coach, you’re saying stuff that you wouldn’t say before like, ‘Hey, spread out, guys’ — different things like that.”