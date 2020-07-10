Weekend Hockey Challenge: Favorite Goalie Masks

Let’s show off those goalie masks!
Custom artwork on goalie helmets create some of the most unique pieces of hockey equipment you’ll ever see and give goaltenders the ability to show some personality on the ice. So for this weekend’s challenge, we want you to share your favorite goalie mask design of all time for a chance to win prizes from Bauer.
For this challenge, you’ll have a few different ways to enter to win Bauer prizes!
Make sure you include #WeekendHockeyChallenge and mention @USAHockey on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for a chance to win.
