Weekend Hockey Challenge: Favorite Goalie Masks

By USA Hockey, 07/10/20, 8:45AM MDT

Share your favorite mask design for a chance at winning prizes

Let’s show off those goalie masks!

Custom artwork on goalie helmets create some of the most unique pieces of hockey equipment you’ll ever see and give goaltenders the ability to show some personality on the ice. So for this weekend’s challenge, we want you to share your favorite goalie mask design of all time for a chance to win prizes from Bauer.

How To Participate:

For this challenge, you’ll have a few different ways to enter to win Bauer prizes!

  • Share a photo of your favorite goalie mask of all time
  • Post a photo of your own goalie mask
  • Create a piece of art to represent the design you would use if you were creating your own mask

Make sure you include #WeekendHockeyChallenge and mention @USAHockey on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for a chance to win.

Creative Inspiration

Steve Cash

U.S. Paralympic Sled Team

Alex Cavallini

U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team

Ryan Zapolski

U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team

