Monument Ice Rinks Players Enthusiastically Follow Safety Guidelines to Return to the Ice

As hockey players approach the front doors at Monument Ice Rinks, they are reminded that safety comes first and foremost these days.

Posted signs instruct players to practice social distancing, wash hands often and to use their own labeled water bottle. Players are also given temperature checks before entering the building and asked a few questions about if they’ve been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or they have had any symptoms themselves.

“They’re very, very appreciative — more so than normal,” Monument Ice Rinks General Manager Al Pedersen said. “They don’t realize how much they miss the game and the routine and the camaraderie. After six weeks of that, they were ready to get a little more competitive and play against other teams. Everyone’s been very respectful and understanding. We’ve gone above and beyond to make sure we’re doing the right things and following the guidelines. Our members have bought in and everyone seems to be doing the right thing on a daily basis.”

Monument Ice Rinks in Monument, Colorado, is running a tight ship, but it’s for good reason. Using guidelines set forth by the state of Colorado, the arena is allowing adult and youth hockey players, as well as figure skaters to get back on the ice.

“It’s not a free-for-all by any means,” said Pedersen. “It’s not a big gathering place.”

Monument Ice Rinks shut its doors on March 16 and by May 1 started slowly reopening with small groups being able to skate. The first adult hockey games were back underway on June 14.