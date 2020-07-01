Michigan Teen Lucas Jodoin Sticks to His Support of Pride

Fourteen-year-old Michigan native Lucas Jodoin has played hockey for as long as he can remember. He grew up skating on the frozen lake at his house, which included setting up a rink with lots of help from his dad. He also values the friendships he’s made through playing the sport, and his favorite NHL team is the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Lucas sounds like a typical hockey-playing teen but at the end of last hockey season, Lucas did something that set him apart: he fastened rainbow tape to his hockey stick in honor of Pride month before the last hockey tournament of the year.

He first saw the tape used in an NHL game and said he thought it was really neat, even though some people were against it.

Lucas, who identifies as heterosexual, simply wanted to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community. He has friends outside of hockey who are openly gay and has attended family LGBTQ+ weddings throughout the years. The tape was an idea to show support to people within his hockey community.

“I just thought that it was something that didn’t get as much attention as it should’ve,” Lucas said.

He knew he wanted to get his hands on the tape, too, but his parents worried that he might get teased for having it. That didn’t matter. Lucas said he had his opinion of support for using the tape, and he wanted to go ahead with his plan to display it on his hockey stick, even if others didn’t agree.