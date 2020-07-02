Weekend Hockey Challenge - Red, White & Blue

Let’s celebrate Independence Day together!

For this weekend’s challenge, we want to see how you’re putting a hockey spin on your Fourth of July celebration. Whether it’s saucing a few pucks back and forth, playing street hockey with family, sporting some USA Hockey apparel or even flipping some burgers with your twig, we want to see how you’re celebrating this weekend for a chance to win some USA Hockey apparel.

How To Participate:

Take a picture or video showing us how you’re mixing in hockey while celebrating the Fourth of July and post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #WeekendHockeyChallenge by the end of the weekend for a chance at USA Hockey swag.

Creativity and the use of hockey props will be factored into the scoring of each entry, so get creative and let’s celebrate the red, white and blue!