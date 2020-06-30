After Coming Out, Gordie Mitchard Found Comfort & Support In Officiating Community

“I took advantage of that windshield time to think about who I was, and reffing allowed me to have a lot of time to self-reflect,” Mitchard said. “I think I appreciated that as I was kind of trying to navigate how I was feeling internally."

When Mitchard played hockey as a preteen it was pretty common to hear “gay” used in a negative sense as well as a derogatory term for the LGBTQ+ community. It was easier to dismiss those instances earlier on until he became more comfortable with his internal feelings and more confidently gay. That’s when it struck him on a personal level.

“You ever have that feeling when you buy a new car, you all of a sudden start noticing that same car driving down the street?” Mitchard said, adding that’s what it was like for him being gay and hearing those terms. “So when I accepted myself, I think I became maybe hyper-sensitive to those words.”

The homophobic language and culture didn’t change much as he reached his teenage years and it proceeded into his college career at the University of Iowa.

But over the course of his officiating career, Mitchard also saw change. When he reached the North American Hockey League, homophobic language was not allowed. At the training camps, Mitchard recalled everyone being on the same page, noting that this type of language was overused and needed to stop to help change hockey’s culture.

Eventually, it was there in black-and-white in the rulebook. Homophobic language was not allowed. For Mitchard, it was the beginning for him to feel more comfortable.

USA Hockey has a zero-tolerance policy again language that is offensive, hateful or discriminatory in nature anywhere in the rink before, during or after the game.