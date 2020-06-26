skip navigation

Weekend Hockey Challenge: Highlight Remix

By USA Hockey, 06/26/20, 8:05AM MDT

Recreate one of your best highlights for a chance to win Pure Hockey prizes

Highlight Remix!

Is there a play you made last season that you’ll never forget?

Maybe you roofed a game-winner, set up a teammate with a no-look feed or made a massive glove save keep your team in the lead late in the game.

For this weekend’s challenge, we want you to remix a highlight of yours from last season for a chance to win prizes from Pure Hockey. Whether you recreate the play in your driveway, your living room or on the ice, we want to relive that glorious moment.

Whatever you do, don’t forget to include the celebration.    

How To Participate:

Throw on your jersey and record a video recreating your best highlight from last season. Post that video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with a description of the play using #WeekendHockeyChallenge by the end of the weekend for a chance at Pure Hockey gift cards.

Creativity and the use of props will be factored into the scoring of each entry, so have some fun while remixing your memorable highlight!

