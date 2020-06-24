The Singing Goalie

It’s not the only challenge he has embraced over the past few years. Living up to the nickname, yes, he’s a youth hockey goaltender, too, and he’d like to play – or sing – for the Boston Bruins someday.

After, as his mother says, “five solid years” of Learn to Skate with a crate, Beckett traded those crates last summer during a goaltending camp and immediately fell in love with the position. The Gloucester native is also a fairly accomplished actor, having started at the age of 5 and having appeared in more than 10 stage productions.

“And then he just decided, he wanted to sing the national anthem,” says his mother, Jessica Guest. “He wanted to work on that. So he sang for the first time in a dance recital in June and then he did a baseball game – and then the board for our local youth hockey organization saw a video of him at the baseball game. They asked him to sing at our friendship tournament in November.”

Not only did Beckett sing, he sang eight times that weekend. And, because the friendship tournament includes a team with Canada, he added eight Canadian anthems for good measure.

“People kept asking him to sing,” Jessica says. “If he was at the rink, they would just grab him.”

As a parent, it’s a tough call as to which is harder on the nerves – being a goaltender mom, or being the mom of a kid signing the national anthem in front of a crowd before his 11th birthday.

“I just don’t want him to screw it up,” says Jessica with a laugh. “I think I’m more nervous for that. I don’t know, goalie is hard. But [when he’s signing] I’m just watching him while the whole place is quiet, so it’s, like, ‘Oh, just don’t screw up.’ Once we get to the parts with the high notes, I feel OK about it.”