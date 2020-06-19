Weekend Hockey Challenge: Hockey H.O.R.S.E.

Hockey H.O.R.S.E.

It’s competition time!

For this weekend’s challenge, we want you to complete your best stick trick and then challenge your teammates to match your skills and complete the same activity. Your video could be a trick shot, some silky dangles, puck juggling, a pad stack or even a combination of those.

All entries this weekend will be entered to win some awesome prizes from True Hockey!

How To Participate:

Record yourself pulling off your stick trick and post it on social media using #WeekendHockeyChallenge before the end of the weekend. Be sure to tag your teammates in the post to see if they can match your skills. Remember, you pick up a letter every time your teammate bests you. Don’t be a H-O-R-S-E!

Creativity will be factored into the scoring of each entry, so start horsing around and get out there!