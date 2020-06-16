USA Hockey Annual Congress Focused on Moving Sport Forward

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Among the many highlights was the approval to move forward with cultural competency training and education to further efforts around creating a more welcoming environment throughout the sport.

“We’re very excited to take the next steps in our on-going priorities around diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Understanding our cultural differences is an important part of helping create a better and more inclusive way forward for our sport.”

Kelleher noted that over the next year, comprehensive training and education will take place with USA Hockey staff, board members and other volunteer leaders at the affiliate and district level. In addition, other resources will be provided to those part of USA Hockey, including virtual programming. USA Hockey has partnered with both WMFDP (White Men as Full Diversity Partners) and RISE (Ross Initiative In Sports For Equality) to assist in these efforts.