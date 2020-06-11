Panel Discussion on Race & Equity Provides Important Perspectives, Reflection

As the second week of USA Hockey’s Annual Congress continues, a special Executive Director’s Hour: Discussion on Race & Equity and a Way Forward took place Wednesday evening for the organization’s volunteer leaders and staff members from across the country. The panel discussion was part of USA Hockey’s commitment to listen, learn and unite in an effort to make the sport more welcoming for all.

“Racism and inequality has been at the forefront of our national conversation,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, before introducing each panelist. “Racism exists in our society and it’s in our sport, and it’s critically important that we have these types of candid conversations so that we can contribute to helping hockey and our society advance.”

Joining Kelleher on the panel were players J.T. Brown (Iowa Wild), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) and Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg Jets), along with Anson Carter, former NHLer and NBC Sports analyst; Kim Davis, NHL executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs; Stephanie Jackson, USA Hockey director of diversity and inclusion; and Bill Proudman, CEO of White Men as Full Diversity Partners.

Before Kelleher passed the mic to Jackson to moderate the discussion, he further set the tone for those in the audience, “If you’re listening tonight to this presentation that means you are a leader somewhere across the country for USA Hockey. So, I ask for you to really let this sink in and hopefully take these conversations back to your parts of the country, and help us be better as a sport and as an organization.”

The conversation began by turning to one of Davis’ recent interviews where she spoke about transforming emotion into action.

“We have to start by standing in the moment,” shared Davis. “For eight minutes we watched a man’s life evaporate before our eyes. And what those eight minutes did, in my opinion, was reveal an ill in our society. A festering sore; an unresolved issue that has been plaguing our society for many years. That ill is racism. For the first time we said it out loud. We put it in a statement from the NHL perspective. 110 of our players stood up and said, regardless of their race, their background, their ethnicity, that this [racism] was wrong and it was time for us to do something different.”

Many of the panelists shared that the global pandemic has contributed to an environment with fewer distractions that have ultimately resulted in more time to reflect on racism.