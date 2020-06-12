Weekend Hockey Challenge: Summer Pledge

Summer Pledge

As we move into the summer months, we want to know how you’re planning to improve your physical, social and mental well-being as an athlete heading into next season. This week we’re challenging you to commit and tell us three things you’ll do this summer to improve your game.

Whether it’s off-ice workouts, shooting a number of pucks each day, playing other sports or being a better teammate, we want to hear your summer pledge. Players, don’t forget to challenge your teammates.

Coaches and officials, this activity is for you, too! Share with your peers what you’ll be doing to become better at your craft over the summer.

How To Participate:

Post your three commitments on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use #WeekendHockeyChallenge by midnight on Sunday for a chance to win some Bauer prizes, including a stick, gloves and skates.

Accept the challenge, write your pledge and let’s become better this summer.