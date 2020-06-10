Meet Your New District Coaches-in-chief

We sat down with USA Hockey’s newest Coaches-in-Chief, Cosmo Clarke of the Rocky Mountain District and Mike Mulligan of the Southeastern District.

USA Hockey: How did you each get started in hockey?

Cosmo Clarke: My parents are originally from Jamaica and moved to England where my brother and sister were born, and then eventually to Canada where I was born. From there, I followed in my brother’s footsteps, playing on Canadian select teams, juniors, university and six years in the minors. I wound up in Dallas, met my wife and started my life here with teaching, coaching and getting involved in various hockey schools and education.

Mike Mulligan: I’m originally from Canada as well, so I’m a displaced northerner in Maryland. I played Division II hockey in the 70s (when Division II existed) and then professionally for two years and then went to law school and proceeded into becoming a lawyer in the Army. My son is a 1995 birth year, so when he was introduced to hockey in 2000, we started the family tradition of playing hockey. I got certified to coach his team and that’s really how I began with USA Hockey and coaching education.