Back to Coaching: Virtual Clinics & Temporary Card for 2020-21

As states and rinks begin to reopen throughout the country, the USA Hockey Coaching Education Program is rolling out new tools and opportunities for coaches to continue their development and prepare for the 2020-21 season safely.

Since every district and state is unique and evolving daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual clinics are now being made available for all members until in-person clinics can resume, along with the new `option to use a Temporary Card for the 2020-21 season.

Mark Tabrum, director of USA Hockey’s Coaching Education Program, and Mike MacMillan, USA Hockey National Coach-in-Chief, talked about these benefits as we get ready for a return to the rinks.