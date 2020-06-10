Sidney Binger Named 22nd Brian Fishman Intern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Sidney Binger (Mason, Mich.) has been named the 22nd recipient of the Brian Fishman Internship it was announced today by USA Hockey.
The Brian Fishman Internship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
“First, I would like to thank the Fishman family and USA Hockey for selecting me as the 22nd Brian Fishman Intern,” Binger said. “This is a dream come true. I am excited for the opportunity to continue working within a profession I am so passionate about and am beyond honored to uphold the ideals and love for hockey instilled by Brian.”
Binger’s responsibilities with USA Hockey will include assisting with various media and public relations projects, social/digital media, content creation, event promotions, and publishing initiatives with USA Hockey Magazine.
Binger is a 2020 graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor of science degree in advertising management and public relations/sports business management. As a student, she worked in the MSU athletic communications office and also had internships with the Detroit Red Wings and Lansing United Soccer Club.
Binger has also served as a volunteer for the Big Ten Conference, the Detroit Pistons, and the Grand Rapids Griffins, assisting in a variety of media and public relation roles.
She will begin her duties at the USA Hockey national office the last week of June.
NOTES: Binger will become the 22nd Brian Fishman Intern. Maddy Schachte (Madison, Wis./University of Wisconsin) will begin her second year of the internship at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan, in July ... Previous Brian Fishman Interns include (most recent listed first): Chris Krenn (Tampa, Fla./University of South Florida), Sydney Blackman (Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona State University), Laurel Young (Petoskey, Mich./Michigan State University), Pat Durant (Norfolk, N.Y./Ohio University), Alyssa Girardi (Dearborn, Mich./Michigan State University), Jasmine Grotto (Alpena, Mich./Wayne State University), Zack Friedli (Rochester, Minn./University of Minnesota Duluth), Brian Smith (Woburn, Mass./Boston College), Alex DiFilippo (East Tawas, Mich./Michigan State University), Caryn Switaj (Farmington Hills, Mich./Boston College), Matt Caracappa (Randolph, N.J./Penn State University), Carly Peters (Bloomington, Minn./Syracuse University), Chris Peters (Chicago, Ill./Iowa State University), Craig Stancher (Calumet, Mich./Michigan Tech University), Alex Clark (Glenview, Ill./Colgate University), Christy Jeffries (White Lake, Mich./Boston University), Caitlin Lazaro (Effingham, N.H./University of New Hampshire), Seth Cole (Blue Hill, Maine/St. Michael's College), Yariv Amir (Plainsboro, N.J./Colgate University), Cassy Maxton (Vandalia, Ohio/Miami University) and Jennifer Dame (St. Louis Park, Minn./St. Cloud State University).