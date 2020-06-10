Sidney Binger Named 22nd Brian Fishman Intern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Sidney Binger (Mason, Mich.) has been named the 22nd recipient of the Brian Fishman Internship it was announced today by USA Hockey.

The Brian Fishman Internship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

“First, I would like to thank the Fishman family and USA Hockey for selecting me as the 22nd Brian Fishman Intern,” Binger said. “This is a dream come true. I am excited for the opportunity to continue working within a profession I am so passionate about and am beyond honored to uphold the ideals and love for hockey instilled by Brian.”