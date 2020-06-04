USA Hockey Announces Virtual Training for Coaching Education Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that it will conduct its Level 1-4 coaching certification clinics virtually until it is deemed safe to host large group gatherings. In addition, a new temporary card is being introduced as a flexible option for coaches to maintain their certification if they are unable to attend virtual coaching clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual clinics will begin immediately and include 30-50 coaches at a time. Coaches can find scheduled clinics here and registration information here.

"We understand that these are very different times for everyone," said Mark Tabrum, director of coaching education for USA Hockey. "It is important for us to support our coaches during this time and adapt as much as we can to fit their needs."

The temporary card will allow each coach to have the proper level of certification for the 2020-21 season without attending a clinic. The temporary card applies to coaching levels 1-4 and will be offered through June 30, 2020.

Click here to register for the temporary card online or download the form that can be completed and submitted to the USA Hockey national office. All coaches who sign up for the temporary card will be able to participate in any virtual or in-person USA Hockey coaching clinic this season if their circumstances change for no additional charge.