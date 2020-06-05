Weekend Hockey Challenge: Let's Keep Moving

Let's Keep Moving

For this week’s challenge, we want to see who is staying active and working on their athletic abilities while off the ice. Using USA Hockey’s database of age-specific training cards you can show everyone that you’re putting in the work.

Players, don’t forget about your teammates! Inspire them to join the fun and be active over the weekend.

And coaches, this is a great way to challenge your players. Whether you pick a handful of exercises to complete as a team or have a competition using one exercise, this challenge can include your entire squad.

How To Enter

Select an exercise from USA Hockey’s age-specific dryland training database and record a video performing that exercise. Post that video on social media with the name of the exercise using #WeekendHockeyChallenge by the end of the day Sunday for a chance to win a gift card from Pure Hockey.

Let’s see who is having fun and working hard to become better athletes!