John Helsdon Recognized with Chet Stewart Award for Decades of Grassroots Officiating Volunteer Work

While living in Albany, New York, officiating hockey was big in John Helsdon’s life.

But when he moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1979, the western part of the state didn’t have organized youth hockey.

Helsdon, in his early 30s at the time, would play pond hockey with fellow workers from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The guys put up boards at an outdoor rink in town and skated.

“They’d been trying for years to get something going,” Helsdon said.

It wasn’t until the late 1990s that Helsdon read one day there was going to be a youth hockey tournament in his small, Midwest town. Helsdon was excited to check it out.

“I started talking to this fella who became a good friend over the years,” Helsdon said. “He’d gone to Cornell University in New York and he was a goalie, but he started officiating when he was at Cornell. We got to talking and I said, ‘Yeah, I used to referee back in New York.’ And he said, ‘Do you want to do a game?’ I said, ‘Sure. Why not?’”