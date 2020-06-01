Celebrating The Class of 2020

To the Class of 2020,

Congratulations on this crowning achievement! We're proud of all you have accomplished and are excited to watch you enter the next chapter of your life. We wanted to take time to recognize all the hard work you've put in, your dedication to your education and the lifelong relationships you've made.

For all of us, these are extraordinary times and we're all facing unique circumstances. While graduation may look different than what you envisioned four years ago, this does not take away from your achievements. We know many of you have overcome obstacles in the past and this is no different.

As you prepare to embark on this new period in your life, remember to remain committed to growth, to listen to your coaches (or your new boss for some of you) and to continue striving for the absolute best. The lessons you've learned in the classroom, in the lock room and on the ice will carry you further than you might ever imagine.

We look forward to cheering on your future successes.

Respectfully,