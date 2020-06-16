Joe Baudo Has Led a Surge of Youth Hockey Participation in Already Hockey-Mad New York

New York has been a hockey hotbed for a long time.

With three NHL teams in the state, youth players are able to watch their idols from a young age.

When Joe Baudo became president of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association (NYSAHA) in 2000, there were about 45,000 youth skaters in the association. With Baudo still leading the way 20 years later, growth has increased by nearly 20%, with the figures now hovering around 55,000 players.

It excites Baudo knowing he’s affecting 55,000 young minds with a positive thing like hockey.

“It’s something that I’ve enjoyed doing all these years,” said Baudo. “When you walk into an ice rink and there’s kids that you’ve known for years that may have played for you when you coached or you know their families and they still remember you, it’s nice to see that. You feel that you’ve made some difference in their life that’s positive one way or another.”

With how much area New York covers, it is divided into four regions. That makes it easier to manage every area.

“We’re a single state, but in some ways we’re like other Districts that have four or five states,” Baudo said. “We divide New York into four areas, west, central, east and north and have a vice president in every one of those areas.”

Baudo, 69, said he has a good group of fellow volunteers who make his life a lot easier.

He lives in the Buffalo suburb of Tonawanda, and has been a lifelong hockey fan. Once his kids started playing hockey, Baudo decided to get involved with his area association.