Weekend Hockey Challenge: Bullseye Accuracy

Bullseye Accuracy

Calling all snipers! Think you have an accurate shot? This week’s challenge is your chance to shine.

We want to see the USA Hockey family test out their accuracy with some creative target practice over the weekend for a chance to win some USA Hockey apparel.

How To Enter

Set up five targets, throw on your team’s jersey and record five attempts at hitting those targets. Post your video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the #WeekendHockeyChallenge hashtag before the end of the weekend. And remember to include the number of targets you were able to hit in your post.

Quick Tip: Both target and shot creativity will be factored into selecting the USA Hockey winners for this week. Bonus points are awarded for fun celebrations afterward!