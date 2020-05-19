Helping Grow Junior Hockey Is A Passion For Donna Kaufman

Ever since her first date with her future husband 47 years ago, hockey has been a huge part of Donna Kaufman’s life.

She has always worn many different hats in and around the sport, from volunteering for local associations, to being a rink owner, and serving on USA Hockey’s Board of Directors. For Kaufman, hockey is her everyday livelihood.

Kaufman has had many volunteer roles, including with the Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association, where she served as vice president for one season (1996-97), before taking on the role of president from 1997-2005.

Kaufman’s involvement at the national level began in 2005 when she was elected to the USA Hockey Board of Directors as a director for the Pacific District. Then, in 2018, she got the opportunity to play a larger role with USA Hockey when she was elected as a vice president of the organization and chair of the Junior Council.

A native of Lima, Ohio, finds it extremely rewarding to work with junior level-aged hockey players.

Kaufman feels that the 16-to 20-year-olds who play junior hockey are at a time in their life where they’re getting to choose how the vehicle of hockey fits to the future of who they are going to be.

“Similar to middle school being the bridge between elementary and high school, I believe junior hockey is the bridge between youth hockey and either college/professional or adult hockey,” Kaufman said. “It’s a unique time with volatile challenges for those players. I understand the importance of providing a positive environment for them. With my experience in youth, junior and adult hockey, I contribute to national discussions, provide insight for solutions and work on programs that continue to make USA Hockey a valued leader in the community — one which creates a safe, fun experience for all participants.”