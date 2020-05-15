Weekend Hockey Challenge: Puck Art

This weekend, we're on the search for some of the best artwork the hockey family has to offer!

Whether it's your hockey hero, your favorite team's logo, the coolest goalie mask you've seen or someone you know personally, we're challenging you to create your own hockey masterpiece this weekend and submit it on social media using #WeekendHockeyChallenge before midnight on Sunday.

Each entry will have a chance to win prizes from True Hockey, including sticks, gloves and even skates. Additionally, all entries will be in consideration for upcoming issues of USA Hockey Magazine in the "Slaps Gallery" section.

Let's see some of that artistic talent we know the hockey community has to offer! And remember, check back with USAHockey.com next Friday for information on the latest challenge.