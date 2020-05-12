USA Hockey Postpones Advanced Officiating Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that it has postponed the 2020 Advanced Officiating Symposium which was set for July 24-26 at the Providence Marriott in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt the best way forward was to postpone the event,” said Matt Leaf, director of officiating education for USA Hockey. “We're excited to be in Providence next year, and we appreciate the partnership we have forged with the Providence Marriott in hosting this event.”