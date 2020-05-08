Brown Bears Hockey Club Stage Online Fundraiser for Homeless in Alaska Saturday

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the premature cancellation of the 2019-20 hockey season at most levels of play, many organizations have proactively gotten involved to help out local communities.

One such organization is the Brown Bears Hockey Club, a national network of female hockey players of color, that usually get together every summer for a large hockey tournament. This year, however, the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Despite the cancellation, the Brown Bears aimed to make a positive impact on the hockey community by helping raise money for the homeless community in Anchorage, Alaska.

While the Brown Bears have already achieved their goal of raising $1,000, the main thrust of the fundraiser occurs online this Saturday, when the Brown Bears host an afternoon of activities and important discussions via Zoom videoconferencing service, to which anyone can buy “tickets” to attend for just $7.14 each, with $5.20 going directly to the Anchorage NAACP to help the homeless.

“It will have a really good impact, honestly,” said Besse Odom, the NAACP’s vice president and environmental and climate justice committee chairperson. “I think that any money that is attributed to the organizations that are doing the work around homelessness is greatly appreciated. The money will be used for help with housing … but also to continue to provide PPE equipment for those who are currently houseless, like masks and care bags and things like that. We’re really trying to approach this from a lot of different angles, but those are the two ways in which we intend to use the funds, as well as continuing to educate the community and offer workshops and training and things like that.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Brown Bears and I hope that we can continue this relationship and to do the good work in our community.”