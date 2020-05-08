Weekend Hockey Challenge: Stick Tricks

All of your practice and hard work from home these last few weeks is about to pay off! This weekend’s challenge is simple – we want to see the most unique and impressive stick trick videos for a chance to win some Bauer gear, including gloves, a stick and skates.

Whether you’re juggling pucks, showing off your silky mitts, firing lasers in the driveway or stacking the pads, this is your chance to show off your skills with the rest of the USA Hockey family watching.

How To Enter

Throw on a jersey, record your best stick trick and post your video on social media using #WeekendHockeyChallenge by midnight on Sunday. Check back at USAHockey.com on Monday to see if you’ve been selected to receive a prize from Bauer.

And if you’re looking for a few ideas to get started, check out these videos from the U.S. Women’s National Team’s Annie Pankowski and Anaheim Ducks forward Sonny Milano for some jaw-dropping examples.

Be sure to check USAHockey.com on Monday to see if your submission was featured. Use your creativity, have fun and be on the lookout next Friday for the latest challenge!