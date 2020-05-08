Dubuque Coach Oliver David Among Several Fighting Saints Honored with USHL Awards

Oliver David has tried to patiently develop his players and teams.

That makes David appreciative of the patience he has been shown while simultaneously developing his own coaching career.

“I was given an opportunity to continue an apprenticeship,” said David, the United States Hockey League’s 2020 Coach of the Year for his work this season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. “It wasn’t really a mentor I was working directly under, but I was given the time and space to work through who I was and how I wanted to coach.

“All along the way, especially in the North American Hockey League, I had players who were on board and, luckily, we were able to develop players as I was developing.”

The NAHL, with the Kenai River Brown Bears, was the third of David’s four steps in his coaching career to date, each extending about four years.

After starting out coaching youth roller hockey in northern California, David moved to youth ice hockey in his native southern California, then Tier II junior hockey in the NAHL before arriving in the USHL, USA Hockey’s only Tier I junior league. He even served as an assistant coach on the USA Inline Men’s Team that won a silver medal at the world championships in 2009.

More recently, he has served as an evaluator for the Pacific District for USA Hockey’s National Select Festivals.

By the time David arrived in Dubuque, where his team allowed the fewest goals in the USHL while ranking second in the overall standings this season, he had a distinct idea of how he wanted his teams to play.

“We’re trying to build our club up to a point where it’s easily recognizable, even if we were wearing yellow jerseys, that that’s a Dubuque Fighting Saints-type team,” said David, who also pointed out that he benefited from a quick bond with first-year assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale. “That’s something that we’re proud of. We want to have a certain style and be known for certain things. That development model of myself as a coach and the development model of my players has stuck with me.”