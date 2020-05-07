USHL’s Success with Headversity App Part of Increased Emphasis on Mental Health in Hockey

The results have pleased Westgarth and Todd.

While privacy of individual data is protected, team and league-wide information is able to be tracked.

“It was cool to see the reaction,” Westgarth said. “At the end of the day, there’s certainly a few minor hiccups, but I’ve been blown away by the usage by the players. It’s been absolutely fantastic, over three-quarters of the players who originally signed on use it an average of six, six-and-a-half minutes a day, and that’s kind of exactly what the program is designed to do, be short, bite-sized amounts.

“It was a very reassuring and kind of exciting first year and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to deliver the performance and health benefits through resilience.”

Westgarth sees hope in being able to address the mental-health issues that can sidetrack a career from a preventative standpoint instead of in crisis-management situations.

“Our goal is to prevent people from hitting the cliché rock bottom,” he said. “This, I think, offers the opportunity to talk about that regardless of whether you go down a dark path. Every single person has ups and downs through his day and really what this is designed to do is help you so that you don’t get to that crisis.

“It does provide some benefits on the ice and certainly off the ice. One of its goals is just having happy, well-adjusted people who are able to perform throughout the rest of their lives. It’s really human development as well.”

And, that concept fits well in programs that pride themselves on player development.

Resources for young players and parents

Young players and their parents don’t necessarily have access to the same resources as junior and pro hockey players, but face many of the same issues, especially with many people facing isolation and social activity restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Todd also has some tips for how hockey players and their families can deal with those trying circumstances.

“Athletes are not going to want to hear this, but more discipline is needed, now more than ever,” Dr. Todd said. “Why? Because our routines that kept us mentally well have been totally thrown into a loop.

“So, what kept us mentally well previously? Exercise, typically in gyms or on the ice. Eating schedules had been ingrained in us because we were on a schedule. And, socializing, going to the dressing room, having fun with your buddies. Seeing people physically, that physical contact does not exist anymore.”

Through a disciplined approach, Dr. Todd said athletes can work to maintain or replace those situations.

Dr. Todd suggests: keeping a good eating schedule, preferably the one you already had; maintaining good sleep habits; once awake, getting up and dressed like you would to leave the house; start each morning by doing something meaningful to you; exercise, even if it has to be in smaller workouts and maintain social contact, even if it means reconnecting with those with whom contact has been lost.

While athletes are doing their best to manage such issues, parents should regularly monitor how they are handling the changes to their life.

“It’s very pertinent now given that we are in these unprecedented times,” Dr. Todd said. “It’s easier now more than ever for young athletes to isolate. They’re also totally removed from the thing they love the most, which is their sport. It’s more important now to reach out to our kids and young athletes and family members and be really disciplined in checking in.”

Dr. Todd recommends formalizing that process.

“What I’m encouraging parents to do is kind of set a check-in schedule, like say, ‘We’re going to have a conversation every day at 5 o’clock about how your day went, about how you’re doing and how you’re coping with all this change,’” he said. “We’re going to have this conversation. If you do that where you’re scheduling things, everyone is on the same page, they know it’s happening, they’re not surprised and it’s also a really effective way to show you’re there for them and care for them.”

At the same time, parents should be assessing their own emotional state. Generational differences also make it possible that parents may be less comfortable discussing mental health than their children, so Dr. Todd suggests parents work “to become personally more comfortable having these conversations.”

Along with that, Dr. Todd also has resource suggestions for players and parents. Those seeking information beyond what headversity already offers can go to HelpGuide.org for mental health support.

“It has really good evidence-based content about how to have conversations about what mental health is,” Dr. Todd said. “It was done in collaboration with Harvard Health. HealthGuide.org is a really good resource for parents and athletes when talking about mental health.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.