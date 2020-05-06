J.J. O’Connor Makes Lasting and Continuing Impact on Disabled Hockey

J.J. O’Connor still remembers how awkward he felt in that first meeting.

It was June 2002, and the 23-year-old had just been elected the chair of the Disabled Section for USA Hockey.

“The funny thing was that they were looking for somebody to run the section and to be a good fit, but I had no clue what I was doing,” O’Connor said. “Here I am 23 years old and I’ve been asked to lead this group — I was the youngest board member ever. The large majority of the people around me were significantly older than I was. Now I look to be in a leadership role and I’m just a kid.”

O’Connor left the meeting and talked to his friend Jim Smith, who had recommended O’Connor become the Disabled Section chair. Smith, who is now the president of USA Hockey, had a few words of advice for the youngster, including, “Don’t worry, you’ll learn.”

O’Connor in fact learned on the fly. Now, 18 years later, his impact as a volunteer for USA Hockey has been almost immeasurable.