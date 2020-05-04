Hockey Community Unites Online Through Virtual Learning

Ice hockey is a fast-paced sport that requires all five senses. The sight of a jam-packed arena, the sound of your teammates cheering you on, the smell of your gear after a hard practice, the touch of an opponent’s hand when you shake hands after the game and the taste of victory.

The hockey community, players, parents, coaches, officials and fans, all experienced a sense of loss after having to put their seasons and even their lives on hold due to this nationwide pandemic.

While some people may have tried to fill the void by suiting up to do the dishes or drawing up practice plans for your at-home workout routine, many are reuniting with the hockey community online.

USA Hockey came up with a way to keep coaches engaged during this universal downtime by hosting a virtual webinar series with a variety of guests and topics.