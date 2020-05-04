USA Hockey Announces Postponement of Level 5 Coaches Symposium

USA Hockey announced today that it has postponed the 2020 Level 5 Coaches Symposium, set for Aug. 20-23 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota.

“While we are disappointed that we had to make this decision, it is in the best interest of everyone involved” said Mark Tabrum, director of coaching education for USA Hockey. “Safety is always our top priority, which is why we felt it was important to push it back a year.”

The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 19-22, 2021, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota. Participants who have already registered will have the option to either transfer their registration fee to next year's event or receive a full refund.

"It's definitely disappointing, but at the end of the day it is the right call," said Mike MacMillan, USA Hockey coach-in-chief. "We want to ensure everyone's safety at our events and this is the best way forward during this time of uncertainty.”