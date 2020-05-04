Hockey on the Back Burner for Official Michael Miggans with Wife Madison on Pandemic Front Lines

Since mid-March, Miggans and his 2-year-old daughter, Maison, have been staying with his in-laws about 10 minutes away from his home in Hurst, Texas, a city that is about 25 miles west of Dallas. The reason? His wife, 26-year-old Madison, is a nurse in the labor and delivery unit at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas.

While Madison Miggans has yet to be reassigned to handle COVID-19 cases — although there have been a couple come through her department — she has isolated herself to protect her family. As her husband and daughter have taken refuge with her parents in Grapevine, the Miggans house has become a home for her and two other nurses, one of whom is Madison’s sister.

“Change is tough in general. And uncertainty is tough,” Michael said. “But I think you start living it and you get used to it, and it almost becomes second nature. And at the end of the day, we're just looking out for [Maison]. That's, that's really all that matters. So we, me and my wife, can sacrifice seeing each other a little less if we know for a fact that means our child's safe. So I think that's kind of the biggest thing that pushes us through this. It's not easy by any means. No one says anything's easy in the current situation, but you just make the best of it every day we can.”