A New Season Begins for Michigan’s Oakland Jr. Grizzlies on NHL 20

“One of the big things growing up was Sega in 94 and I hadn’t played since I retired, maybe NHL 12, and it used to be one of my favorite games,” said Jason Selleke, Oakland Jr. Grizzlies assistant hockey director and 10U head coach. The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native played college hockey at Ohio State University prior to a 10-year professional career. He has since coached and worked with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies for the past nine seasons.

“I knew the kids loved playing because they would always talk about Chel, Chel, Chel and I never knew what that meant. I was wondering how do we keep these kids talking to one another and with all the technology and headsets, and we decided as a coaching staff to have a league.”

Selleke and his coaching staff put together a NHL 20 website for their team that included a schedule, standings and league information for all of the players and their parents.

Yes, parents. Many of the dads had also grown up playing the NHL video game franchise and picked up the controller competing against the 10-year old Grizzlies players.

“It’s pretty funny with 10-year olds, you would think you’d have an advantage over them as an adult in thinking the game,” added Selleke. “We definitely think the game better but the kids have the quicker thumbs and know which buttons to hit, and where the scoring zones are. You have dads searching online secrets of how to score and how to play D.”