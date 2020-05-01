Weekend Hockey Challenge: Stronger Together

This weekend, we're leaning on the hockey family to spread some positivity and show that we're STRONGER TOGETHER. The challenge focuses on recognizing current and former teammates that have had an impact on you using short messages and photos posted on social media for a chance at receiving gift cards from Pure Hockey, the official hockey retailer of USA Hockey. Winners will be notified next week.

If you've been recognized by at teammate, keep the chain going and shout out to another teammate. There's nothing quite like the hockey family, and we want to team up with all of you to spread uplifting and supportive messages during a time when it's needed most.