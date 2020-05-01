skip navigation

Weekend Hockey Challenge: Stronger Together

By USA Hockey, 05/01/20, 9:15AM MDT

Help recognize teammates for the positive impact they've had on you

This weekend, we're leaning on the hockey family to spread some positivity and show that we're STRONGER TOGETHER. The challenge focuses on recognizing current and former teammates that have had an impact on you using short messages and photos posted on social media for a chance at receiving gift cards from Pure Hockey, the official hockey retailer of USA Hockey. Winners will be notified next week. 

If you've been recognized by at teammate, keep the chain going and shout out to another teammate. There's nothing quite like the hockey family, and we want to team up with all of you to spread uplifting and supportive messages during a time when it's needed most. 

How It Works

  1. Select a current or former teammate that you want to recognize.
  2. Write a brief message about what makes them a good teammate.
  3. Post the message and a photo of them on social media using #WeekendHockeyChallenge by midnight on Sunday.

And remember, if another teammate recognizes you, keep the chain going and shout out to a teammate yourself! Let's see how far we can reach to show the strength of the hockey family. 

Additional At-Home Activities

