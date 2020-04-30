VIDEO: Sea To Shining Sea

In an effort to showcase the wonderful hockey community we share, especially during these difficult and trying times, we asked all of you to submit videos to help show that our connection through hockey really does travel from coast to coast.

Members of the hockey family from all over the country, including U.S. national team stars, submitted fun and uplifting videos over the last month to fuel this effort. We continue to encourage others to post their own videos using the #SeaToShiningSea hashtag on social media.

When the time is right, we look forward to seeing smiling faces back on the ice and in the stands. In the meantime, stay safe, follow the guidelines of healthcare experts and continue bringing support and positivity to all those in need.