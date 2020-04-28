Amanda Conger Donates Kidney, Wins Hockey Humanitarian Award

“I didn’t think that I would be his donor, but something inside of me said to try … at least you can say that you tried,” Conger said. “So, I went in with that attitude. When I got the results, my blood was a perfect match and they said that they wanted to continue with me through the donor process.”

Conger’s older brother, Matt, was the reason why she had interest in donating.

“He donated bone marrow about four years ago,” Conger said. “And I just thought that was fantastic. I told myself, if I ever had the same opportunity, I would really want to do something like that.”

Ouellette is also 24, a year younger than Conger’s brother. That was another reason why she opted to donate.

“I just put my brother in Cameron’s shoes,” Conger said. “I’m so thankful that my brother is healthy, but if my brother was in the same position, I would hope that somebody would do for him what I did for Cameron. Cameron is a 24-year-old with his whole life in front of him, and that’s what drove me to continue wanting to donate to him. I just kind of told myself that this was the right thing to do.”

Conger, 22, chose to stay anonymous throughout the entire donor process — until the two formally met days before the transplant.

“Because of my age, I had to do a three-month wait period to really think about what I was doing and if I understood all the risks and consequences,” Conger said. “Once my three months was up, I still held firm with my decision and I wanted to donate my kidney to Cameron.”

Before they met, Conger checked people into the pit area, giving them wristbands, as one of her summer internship jobs at the track. Ouellette frequently came to Conger’s window.