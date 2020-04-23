USA Hockey Names Adult Member of the Year Award After John Beadle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that is has re-named its Adult Member of the Year Award in honor of John Beadle (Lansing, Mich.) who served as vice president of USA Hockey and chair of the organization’s Adult Council for 27 seasons (1991-2018).
The honor will now be called the John Beadle Adult Member of the Year.
“John had an enormously positive impact on USA Hockey is so many ways dating back to the early 1980s when he started a USA Hockey district director in his home state of Michigan,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey. “The number of adult players part of USA Hockey soared under his leadership and it was also under his watch that we also created what is today one of our marquee events each year in the Labatt Blue/USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships. It is entirely appropriate to name this award in honor of John for all the great things he has done as a leader in our organization over 40 years.”
“We were fortunate to have a volunteer like John who was so invested in helping better our organization and sport,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “I had the good fortune to work with him on several initiatives, including the start of what is now the U.S. Ice Rink Association, and will always be grateful for his passion in moving hockey forward.”
The John Beadle Adult Member of the Year is presented each year as part of USA Hockey’s Annual Congress.