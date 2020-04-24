Weekend Hockey Challenge: Home Dresser

Grab your gear and let's get creative! For this weekend's challenge, we're asking the USA Hockey family to have some fun and submit their best "home dresser" photos and videos for a chance to receive to be featured on USAHockey.com.

Whether it's taking out the trash, doing the dishes, grilling on the patio or even lounging on the couch, we want to see just how creative you can be while at home this weekend.

We're all missing the game we love, so throw on your equipment and let's have some laughs.