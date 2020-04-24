skip navigation

Weekend Hockey Challenge: Home Dresser

By USA Hockey, 04/24/20, 7:00AM MDT

This weekend's challenge puts your creativity to the test

Grab your gear and let's get creative! For this weekend's challenge, we're asking the USA Hockey family to have some fun and submit their best "home dresser" photos and videos for a chance to receive to be featured on USAHockey.com. 

Whether it's taking out the trash, doing the dishes, grilling on the patio or even lounging on the couch, we want to see just how creative you can be while at home this weekend. 

We're all missing the game we love, so throw on your equipment and let's have some laughs. 

How To Participate:

  1. Get dressed in your equipment and team jersey.
  2. Snap a picture or video doing a household chore or activity.
  3. Post the photo/video on social media with the hashtag #WeekendHockeyChallenge.

Be sure to check USAHockey.com on Monday to see if you were featured in the Weekend Hockey Challenge article. Get creative, have fun and be on the lookout next Friday for the latest challenge!

