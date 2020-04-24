Q+A: Advice For How Officials Can Stay Sharp

Scott Zelkin began the process of becoming an official when he was a 12-year-old player in suburban Chicago.

“Our coach told us we had to sign up to be referees to get some extra ice time,” Zelkin said.

From there, he discovered a passion for it and worked his way up through the professional hockey ranks and eventually became a full-time official in the NHL.

Now in his seventh year as the manager of the Junior Officiating Development Program, Zelkin is charged with leading the development of aspiring officials between the ages of 18-25, many who go on to work collegiate, professional and international competition.

Zelkin said that just like players, coaches and parents involved in the game, officials are itching to get back onto the ice when the time is right. He sat down with USA Hockey to discuss what officials can be doing to maximize their development during this time away from the ice.