From Texas to Carolina, The Cotton Brothers Are Back Together Again

Texas was a place where hockey players rarely made it to play junior-level hockey, but in recent years it has turned into a bit of a hockey hotbed with players moving up the ranks and playing in the NHL, according to Jason.

“We’re fortunate enough to be the ones to continue that trend,” Jason said.

Skating and speed are Jason’s biggest assets when it comes to his game, he said. He added that he can bring a lot to a team when he’s playing at top speed and playing with confidence.

David described his play as a power forward game. He noted how both him and his brother can use their size to their advantage getting into the dirty areas around the net.

“It’s hard to knock us off the puck,” David said. “I think we both take pride in that.”

They’re also taking pride in being able to finally be part of the same hockey organization as they prepare for their first camp this fall.

“It’s exciting to even get an opportunity like this, and to do it with David is…you can’t really explain it,” Jason said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

They’ve supported each other from afar during their hockey careers so far, often texting each other and hoping to see their brother’s name when checking boxscores at night. Whether it’s success or going through adversity, it will be great to have each other to lean on every step of the way as they start their professional careers, according to Jason.

It’s fun for them to remember those early hockey memories they have with one another as they make their way into a new chapter, together.

“We were just little kids in the backyard 15 years ago, and now we’re still doing the same thing,” David said. “I think that’s the most special part about it is you can reflect back on that.

“Now we can continue to make those memories together.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.