John Beadle Reflects on Four Decades Volunteering with USA Hockey

John Beadle realized most people’s dream of retiring relatively early from his day job at the age of 54.

He and his wife, Maureen, got a second home in Venice, Florida, to step back and enjoy their retirement years. But Beadle didn’t slow down, at least in his volunteer work with his favorite sport — hockey.

Beadle started with USA Hockey in 1980 — just a few months after a miraculous gold-medal run by the U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team. The Lansing, Michigan, native moved up the organizational chain and spent his final 27 years as USA Hockey vice president and chair of the adult council, deciding in 2018 to not seek re-election.

When Ashley Bevan, USA Hockey’s senior director of adult hockey, started at USA Hockey 22 years ago, Beadle was a major influence in the organization and Bevan saw his impact right from the start.