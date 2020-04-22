Communication is the Building Blocks for a Successful Program at University of Denver

David Carle was 28 years old when he was named head coach of the University of Denver’s men’s hockey program. Two years later, at the age of 30, Carle remains the youngest active head coach in NCAA Division I hockey.

An early 45-21-11 all-time record as head coach, including a Frozen Four appearance in his first season behind the bench, sounds impossible for such a young coach. However, it was early adversity that pushed Carle so quickly into coaching.

Growing up in Alaska, Carle’s hockey story begins further north than a typical USA Hockey player. His older brother, Matthew Carle, played hockey at an early age and so naturally David became interested in joining backyard games. With the addition of their younger brother, Alex, the Carles became a true hockey family playing high school and travel hockey in The Last Frontier.

“We had a backyard rink for a little bit of our childhood and being in wintery Alaska we had some good opportunities to play outdoor,” said Carle. “Every school had an outdoor drink. You’d call up a few of your friends, maybe four or five guys, and play posts. You’d throw a cone out and that was the tag up line, or you’d play 2-on-2 against each other. No gear, just putting on your skates and gloves and try to stay as warm as you can. Maybe one of the parents is keeping the car running so we could get warming breaks and some hot chocolate.”

While having three sons heavily involved with playing hockey, the Carle family focused on creating balance throughout the season to help their kids enjoy sports.