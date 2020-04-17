Weekend Hockey Challenge: Puck Juggling

USA Hockey is putting your skills to the test with our new weekly challenge! Each Friday afternoon, USA Hockey’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels will post an activity for members of the hockey family to complete over the weekend.

This weekend, the challenge is juggling a puck with your stick as many times as you can before the puck hits the ground. We want to see just how talented you are, so give it your best shot! There’s no limit to how many times you can attempt this, so take a few shifts throughout the weekend and show us your best effort.