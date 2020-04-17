skip navigation

Weekend Hockey Challenge: Puck Juggling

By USA Hockey, 04/17/20, 11:57AM MDT

Accept the challenge and put your skills to the test

Show Off Your Skills

USA Hockey is putting your skills to the test with our new weekly challenge! Each Friday afternoon, USA Hockey’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels will post an activity for members of the hockey family to complete over the weekend.

This weekend, the challenge is juggling a puck with your stick as many times as you can before the puck hits the ground. We want to see just how talented you are, so give it your best shot! There’s no limit to how many times you can attempt this, so take a few shifts throughout the weekend and show us your best effort.

How To Participate:

1. Grab your stick and a puck.
2. Record your puck juggling attempts on video.
3. Post the video of your best effort on social media using the hashtag #WeekendHockeyChallenge before midnight on Sunday. 

Be sure to check back on Monday to see if your attempt is featured as an update to the article. HAVE FUN and be on the lookout next Friday for a new challenge!

Additional At-Home Activities

