Catching up with College Hockey's Mike Snee

I just read a well-written story about the Minnesota State-Mankato men’s team and how they really seemed to have it all coming together this season and how they felt like it was their year. I know they’ve had some very good seasons in the past few years, but this year had a special feel to it for the Mavericks. In addition to Cornell and Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth was attempting to become the first school in over 60 years to win three straight national championships. Those are just a few examples of so many intriguing stories throughout college hockey that we were waiting to see unfold over the next few weeks. With the sudden early conclusion to the season, we will never know what story played out. It’s like you are reading a really good book and you get near the end and find out the final few chapters are blank.

USA Hockey: What was your initial reaction when you realized the season would be coming to an end just like that?

Snee: It was devastating, relatively speaking. It is so disappointing for so many people including of course the student-athletes. This is what they’ve been working towards, literally, for years. You just empathize so much for them. However, there are literally life-and-death things occurring outside of the world of college hockey. So, you want to acknowledge that college hockey isn’t life or death. But nevertheless, it’s just stunning, it was so sudden. I looked back at some of my emails from the 48 hours prior to the season being scrapped and the really show just how much changed in the days before the season was canceled. We certainly weren’t thinking that everything was going to be halted. I think that suddenness just made the kick in the gut even worse.

USA Hockey: How do you think this will impact early signings or college free agents from joining NHL teams?

Snee: I don’t know if it will really have any impact that will be different than in previous years. You’re seeing right now players have signed, both players that have completed their four years of eligibility as well as some players that are underclassmen that are choosing to turn pro. So, I can’t really say whether it would be any more or any less than it would be in a typical springtime.