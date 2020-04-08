Q&A: What Young Players Can Learn From Watching Games

USAH: If a player has the availability of watching their own games from the past season, what would they focus own if they are watching their own games and their own teams?

KR: They can really do the same things, but it’s probably going to be the first time they’ve taken a critical look at themselves. You can look at it twofold. You can look at it on the broader scale as far as how the team is doing in creating opportunities and denying opportunities. Then, you can look at yourself. Watch your own play, particularly without the puck. We know that about 98 percent of the game, you don’t have the puck. You’re going to see how you’re performing in certain situations, things you might have done differently to help create offense, or to deny offense if you’re on the defensive side of the game.

USAH: You have already covered some of this, but is there any additional light you can shed on how players can become a student of the game? Perhaps even beyond video, how else can one become a better student of the game?

KR: Watch the great players of the game. Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, whoever a kid may have as a favorite player or thinks is the best player in the game. Watch the habits that they have. What separates players from one level to the next is those habits. Do they overhandle the puck in tight situations? Do they make bad reads? Those types of things are what separates players. When you go, say from 14U to 16U to 18U to junior hockey, players keep getting better and better. When you get to a certain level, say you get to be a college hockey player, everybody is pretty talented at that level, but it is the players who have the better habits, the better work ethic who will advance to the next level.

USAH: What else could players watch that might help them? What are some resources out there in current circumstances?

KR: The NHL Network is still showing games. They’re just not games that happened last night or are occurring live. You can still watch games on the NHL Network and you can still find highlight clips on social media. Those are great resources.

One other thing is not just watching the game, but listening to the game. That includes listening to how much players at the highest level are communicating with each other. On NHL games, one of my favorites as a broadcaster is Eddie Olczyk. I think he does a phenomenal job. Don’t just watch a game. Listen to some of the things that Edzo is talking about. He’ll talk about something that is happening away from the puck and what a different player might have seen and how things occur. It’s not just watching, but listening as well.

USAH: Do you have any other personal favorites as far as games to review?

KR: I’m around the game so often that I just enjoy good games, period. I’d like to be selfish and say I’d like to go back to college and watch some of our championship games that I was fortunate enough to be able to be a part of at Boston University. I don’t have those right at my fingertips. I just scroll through. I’m a fan of all sports — I’m constantly going through Major League Baseball Network, NFL Network, NHL Network. One of the games I watched the other night was the Kirk Gibson 1988 Dodgers-A’s (World Series) game. Some may not see the correlation to hockey, but I played baseball growing up through a year in college. Baseball is one of those sports where you’re taught to think of before every pitch, ‘What will I do if the ball is hit to me? What are my options? What’s my second option, my third option?’ We’re trying to teach youth hockey players to think the same way, but things are happening so much faster. As that pass is coming to you, can you scan the ice and think, ‘Here’s option one, here’s a second option, here’s a potential third option.’

