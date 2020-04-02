Hockey Community Rallies Around Nashville Team Affected by Tornado

As she returned to the house, the weather had turned from “dead calm” to rain. Then, all the electricity went out. She harkened back to when she was 10 years old and living just outside Stillwater, Minnesota, and there was a tornado warning. Shay Chamberlain remembered asking her dad, who worked at a steel mill near a train track, what a tornado sounded like.

“He goes, ‘Shay, do you know what a freight train sounds like when it's coming through and it's not stopping to get loaded?’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, dad.’ ‘So that's what a tornado sounds like. If you hear it coming, you best get out of the way.’”

Shay and husband Chris, 42, decided to get Carter and 17-year-old daughter Savannah dressed. As they made their way downstairs, Chris poked his head out the back patio.

“He goes, ‘What is that sound?’” Shay Chamberlain said. When she went to the back patio and heard the sound, “Every hair on the back of my neck stood up and my blood ran cold.”

It was the sound of a train. It was a tornado.

The family of four scrambled for refuge in the long tuck-under garage, which is set slightly below the ground floor of the house. They huddled on a corner and waited for the tornado to pass. Once they felt it was safe, the parents went out to do an initial survey of the damage. With the electricity out, only the flashes of lightning during the downpour illuminated their property and the immediate neighborhood. The windows were broken in all three vehicles, which were parked outside.

Not seeing any damage to their home that needed immediate attention and with it being pitch black out, the family hunkered down and waited for daylight to come.

When the sun rose, the damage was clear in the morning light. Their house had escaped major damage as a 100-foot tree fell and landed within a foot of the dwelling and in front of the barn, which was intact with the horses safe. However, a look next door revealed half of their home was gone. A picture from inside that house was found more than 100 miles away.

That morning, the hockey team’s group text started checking in to make sure everyone was safe. The Chamberlains, who escaped relatively unscathed while businesses and houses across the city were leveled, were in the most dire position on the team, with no electricity, severe property damage and no usable vehicles — even if there wasn’t another massive tree blocking the driveway.

As the texts came in, Shay and Chris, weighing the financial impact the storm had on their family, had to make the tough decision that Carter couldn’t go to the season-ending tournament in Lansing, Michigan, which was just a few days later.