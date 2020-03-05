Q&A: Kathryn Tappen Talks Broadcasting, USWNT, Career Advice

Tappen, a reporter and co-host of NBC’s coverage of the NHL, recently shared her thoughts on Sunday’s historic broadcast.

What’s it like for you to be part of the upcoming all-female broadcast to celebrate International Women’s Day?

It’s really a huge honor to be a part of it. I look at the cast that I’m going to be with that day, and I can’t get over it, with Olympic gold medalists and Kate Scott who has done an unbelievable job paving a path in her own way for play-by-play. And then all the women behind the scenes who I’ve had the great joy of working with for so many years, to let them shine as well and give them their moment. I think this is awesome and I’m honored I get to be a little piece of it.

How much does it mean to be part of the first NHL broadcast involving all women?

This is an honor for me, but this is also groundbreaking. I hope that other leagues will take note of what we do on Sunday and start doing it themselves. I know that it’s been done on Amazon with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer and they’ve done an unbelievable job on the digital side, but this is for network broadcast. There’s no reason why this can’t happen many times going forward. I’m excited to see the finished product. Everyone has been working so hard behind the scenes to make sure that Sunday is going to go off without a hitch.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

International Women’s Day to me is a time to reflect on the great women in history who have done unbelievable things to make sure that we can be where we are right now. Not only the people that are famous that we hear about, but also our own mothers and our grandmothers and our best friends that cheer us on. I have an incredible support system of men and women who empowered me to be where I am today.