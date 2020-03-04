Junior Rangers Cup Brings Young Smiles Onto Madison Square Garden Ice

NEW YORK – It was strange to see bright eyes and wide smiles nearly a full hour after the New York Rangers lost to their longtime rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, in front of a sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The high spirits had nothing to do with what transpired over the course of the matinee game earlier in the day. Instead, they had everything to do with the successful launch of the inaugural Junior Rangers Cup, an 8U tournament that wrapped up after the Rangers game with a 12-team, three-division, final round at Madison Square Garden.

“The idea was just to have something fun for the kids,” said Rick Nadeau, the vice president of social impact and fan engagement with the Rangers. “Especially at the 8-and-Under level to have to look forward to at the end of the year. Something exciting that would keep them excited about being hockey players and coming back year after year.”